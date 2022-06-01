Tense video shows man with large blade rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a man armed with what appears to be a machete rampaging at a Vancouver gas station before being arrested Wednesday morning.
The tense incident unfolded at the busy Esso station on East Hastings and Skeena streets, where police confirmed one man was stabbed and another was taken into custody.
One video obtained exclusively by CTV News shows bystanders trying to defend themselves during the altercation, including a man who picked up part of a blue garbage bin to ward off a possible attack.
Witness Justin Lloyd saw part of the alarming confrontation unfold from his home nearby.
"I just looked out the window and saw a man brandishing a machete and chasing people around the gas station parking lot," Lloyd said.
"It was pretty chaotic. Then I believe he tried to steal a motorcycle, and that's when police showed up and had guns drawn."
Authorities said the person who was stabbed suffered non-life-threatening injuries. In another video posted on social media, witnesses are heard describing wounds on the victim's back and neck.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
