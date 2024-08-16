Tenant advocate decries ruling that let B.C. landlord hike rent 27% after interest rates rose
Lawyer Rob Patterson says the phones at B.C.'s Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre never stop ringing — but he worries a decision allowing a landlord to impose a 27 per cent rent increase will fuel even more demand for its services.
Patterson, a legal advocate with the centre, said a regulation allowing landlords to apply to British Columbia's Residential Tenancy Branch for such rent increases, above an annual limit set by the province, should be struck from the books.
In a May ruling that was posted on social media this week, an arbitrator with the board allowed landlord Kriss Canada Ltd. to raise rent beyond the 3.5 per cent limit set by the province for this year because its mortgage costs ballooned with rising interest rates.
The regulation, Patterson said, has been rarely utilized in his years with the centre, and he said the province should take swift action to strike it from the books.
"If this is indeed an opening-of-floodgates situation, it's pouring gasoline on a fire in terms of housing affordability in the province," he said. "Pretty decisive action is needed in a pretty quick turn-around to nip this in the bud."
He said provincial housing policy shouldn't insulate investors from losses if they make risky bets on the housing market.
The arbitrator's decision outlines how the company bought the four-plex property in October 2021 with a variable-rate mortgage that started at 1.9 per cent but more than tripled by June 2023.
The decision says the owners told the arbitrator the rate increases made the rent levels unsustainable and that the resultant financial losses were not foreseeable "under reasonable circumstances."
The tenants meanwhile told the arbitrator the property was an investment, and shortfalls should not be classified as a loss since the landlords would "come away with a million-dollar house."
The arbitrator found the company "experienced dramatic interest rate increases which have made managing the property unsustainable" and it should be allowed to increase rent beyond the 3.5 per cent limit.
"The landlords testified that they have always used a variable mortgage interest rate. Over the years, the variable rate has been stable, and it would be reasonable that the interest rate may increase by a few per cent at renewal," the decision says.
"I find the landlords exercised care, foresight, judgment, financial prudence, and due diligence in purchasing and financing the residential property, but significant increases in the mortgage interest rate occurred due to unforeseen events."
Patterson said the decision could let landlords declare "open season" on tenants to insulate themselves from risks taken when they bet on rental housing.
"It's just bad policy from the beginning," he said. "It encourages risky behaviour from landlords, from property purchasers."
Patterson said the regulation could be "quickly and painlessly" repealed by the provincial government.
"The rules need to change now to prevent this from being a commonplace thing that happens across the Lower Mainland and across the province," he said. "The housing affordability crisis is already so awful, it's already so pronounced. We don't need to pour more gasoline on that fire. It's doing just fine on its own."
Other decisions by arbitrators have rejected landlords' attempts to raise rents due to mortgage financing increases.
A June decision involved an unnamed landlord who also bought a rental unit with a variable rate mortgage, relying on her broker or banker's advice that rates would hold steady.
"Mortgage interest rates often rise (and fall) and are a reasonably foreseeable circumstance," that arbitrator found. "Moreover, in this case the mortgage rates have been increasing steadily since the Landlord purchased the property as opposed to a sudden, wholly unexpected and extraordinary increase."
Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a written statement Thursday that the regulation allowing landlords to apply for "exceptional" rent increases was put in place by the previous government.
The statement said the case allowing for the 27 per cent increase is the first the ministry is aware of since it began collecting data in 2021.
“Renters are struggling with the high cost of rent," the statement said. "I know people have a lot of questions and I've directed staff to review this policy and how it impacts renters in the current context.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2024
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Dinosaur-killing asteroid was likely a giant mudball, study says
A study reveals the chemical makeup of the Chicxulub asteroid that collided with Earth and resulted in the extinction of nearly all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
BREAKING Appeal Court upholds Jacob Hoggard conviction
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Jack Russell, lead singer of band Great White who was onstage during horrific '03 concert fire, dies
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?
The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.
Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
Residents of eastern Newfoundland warned to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto
The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Hurricane Ernesto could cause coastal flooding in parts of eastern Newfoundland on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Tenant advocate decries ruling that let B.C. landlord hike rent 27% after interest rates rose
Lawyer Rob Patterson says the phones at B.C.'s Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre never stop ringing — but he worries a decision allowing a landlord to impose a 27 per cent rent increase will fuel even more demand for its services.
-
Mounties seize 1.5 kg of fentanyl from stolen vehicle in Metro Vancouver
Police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Metro Vancouver parking garage last week seized a cache of stolen goods, weapons and drugs from the vehicle, including 1.5 kilograms of purple fentanyl, authorities announced Friday.
-
B.C. court orders pro-Palestinian camp at Vancouver Island University to shut down
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.
Kelowna
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Edmonton
-
Jasper residents begin to return home Friday morning
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
Edmonton's funicular closed until next week due to 'mechanical issue'
The funicular in Edmonton's river valley is closed because of a mechanical issue, the city said on Thursday.
-
Alberta premier says legislation on school pronouns coming after September
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
Calgary
-
12-year-old girl assaulted at Calgary park, suspect sought by police
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
-
Jasper residents begin to return home Friday morning
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Cooler and wet start to the weekend, return to mid-20s early next week
Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled through much of Alberta overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools trying to help students feeling the financial pinch
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
-
Grandparent scam returns to southern Alberta communities
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
-
Retired Lethbridge professor Joe Rasmussen has new species of aquatic parasite named after him
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Winnipeg
-
Much of Manitoba under air quality advisory
Wildfire smoke is expected to cover much of Manitoba on Friday, prompting an air quality warning for most communities, including Winnipeg.
-
Second London Drugs coming to Winnipeg, set to open in Polo Park
A second London Drugs will be coming to Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba increasing security rebate funding
The Manitoba government is increasing funding for its security rebate program by $1.5 million.
Regina
-
Regina police asking public to avoid Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue
Regina police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue on Friday.
-
Here's what’s happening in Regina this weekend
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
-
Canada's transport minister won't intervene in rail dispute, Sask. calls for action to avoid strike
The federal government said it won't intervene in the rail dispute that has the agriculture worried about a possible strike.
Saskatoon
-
Canada's transport minister won't intervene in rail dispute, Sask. calls for action to avoid strike
The federal government said it won't intervene in the rail dispute that has the agriculture worried about a possible strike.
-
Search underway in Sask. after inmate escapes federal prison
A search is underway in Saskatchewan after an inmate escaped from a minimum-security federal institution north of Saskatoon.
-
Much of Sask. under air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke
Much of Saskatchewan is included in an air quality advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) as smoke from wildfires hangs in the air on Friday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Appeal Court upholds Jacob Hoggard conviction
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith announces resignation 'effective immediately'
Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith has announced that he is resigning “effective immediately.”
-
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
Montreal
-
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
-
Quebec teacher shortage: 5,704 positions need to be filled, minister says
With just a few days to go before the start of the new school year, Education Minister Bernard Drainville announced on Friday that there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled.
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
Eastern Ontario driver, passenger facing charges after making U-turn at RIDE stop
A driver, 60, and a passenger, 44, from eastern Ontario are facing dozens of charges after being stopped during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program enforcement stop Wednesday on Highway 15, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith announces resignation 'effective immediately'
Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith has announced that he is resigning “effective immediately.”
Atlantic
-
Water-main break in Montreal affecting CTV Atlantic
A massive water-main break and subsequent flooding in Montreal is causing a significant disruption at multiple Bell Media properties, including CTV Atlantic.
-
RCMP investigating after Sydney man killed in motorcycle crash
The RCMP is investigating after a 62-year-old Sydney man was killed in a motorcycle crash near St. Peter’s on Thursday.
-
Halifax lifts water advisories for 2 beaches
The Halifax Regional Municipality has lifted water quality advisories at two beaches, but three spots remain under restrictions.
London
-
Fortunate find limits fire damage to London daycare
A staff member detected smoke after returning to a daycare that’s been vacated for renovations.
-
Removal of east London woodlot sparks the ire of city councillors
A developer has sparked the ire of London city councillors after clear-cutting a woodlot in the city’s east end before getting a green light to expand a storage facility on the property.
-
Pertussis increase being reported in Grey-Bruce
In the first seven months of 2024, Grey Bruce Public Health has been notified of 16 confirmed or probable cases of pertussis. Typically, three to four cases of the infection are reported annually.
Kitchener
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith announces resignation 'effective immediately'
Ontario Education Minister Todd Smith has announced that he is resigning “effective immediately.”
-
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Kitchener
At around 10:35 a.m., multiple police vehicles and two fire trucks could be seen at an address located on Birch Avenue.
Northern Ontario
-
CN begins repairs after railway bridge collapse in northern Ontario
Work has begun to repair a northern Ontario railway bridge that collapsed Wednesday and to clean up the subsequent oil spill.
-
Sudbury police arrest suspected impaired driver who stole truck crashed downtown
A 29-year-old man is in Sudbury jail Friday morning after stealing a pickup truck in Lively and leading police on a chase that ended with a crash downtown.
-
Toronto man fined $8,500 for shooting at a moose in the middle of the road
A Toronto man has been fined for firing a high-powered rifle at a bull moose he spotted on the road in northwestern Ontario.
N.L.
-
Residents of eastern Newfoundland warned to prepare for Hurricane Ernesto
The Canadian Hurricane Centre says Hurricane Ernesto could cause coastal flooding in parts of eastern Newfoundland on Monday.
-
Captain Newfoundland, a 'psychedelic,' meditating provincial superhero, is about to go national
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
-
Memorial University chair resigns after sharing pro-Palestinian email with alum's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.