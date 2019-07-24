

B.C. homicide suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have now been charged with the second-degree murder of a UBC lecturer found dead near the northern community of Dease Lake last week.

In a statement, the RCMP said the body of Leonard Dyck was found on Friday at a highway pullout about two kilometres south of a vehicle fire south of Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37.

Mounties have released a photo of Dyck and are asking anyone who may have spoken to him during his travels in northern B.C. or who might have any other information about the case to come forward.

Dyck's family has been notified of his death and issued a statement through the RCMP.

"We are truly heart broken by the sudden and tragic loss of Len. He was a loving husband and father," the family said. "His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened. While we understand there will be interest in knowing more about him and the impact he had during his life, we are asking for the public and the media to please respect our privacy during this difficult time."



Dyck taught at UBC, university confirms

CTV News has learned that Dyck was a sessional lecturer at the University of British Columbia's Department of Botany.

"We are aware of reports identifying a body found in Northern B.C. as that of Leonard Dyck," the school said.

"The UBC community is shocked and saddened by this news and we offer our deepest condolences to Mr. Dyck’s family, friends and his colleagues at the university."

The university gave few other details about Dyck. It's unclear what brought him to northern B.C.



Teens also wanted in couple's death

McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, who is 18, are also wanted in connection with the double homicide of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, whose bodies were found on Monday, July 15 on the Alaska Highway about 450 kilometres away from where Dyck's remains were discovered.

In update given earlier on Wednesday, Mounties in Manitoba confirmed that a burned-out vehicle found near Gillam is linked to the teen suspects.

The car had been discovered burned and abandoned near Fox Lake Cree Nation – a community about 55 kilometres northeast of Gillam – on Monday evening

As the nation-wide manhunt for McLeod and Schmegelsky continues, Mounties are reminding the public to consider the pair dangerous and to immediately contact 911 if they're spotted, rather than approaching the teens.

McLeod is described as 6’4”, approximately 169 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6’4”, approximately 169 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.

The BC RCMP's Major Crime investigators can be reached at 1-877-543-4822 or 778-290-5291.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

