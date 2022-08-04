Teen's attempted arrest caught on camera after alleged threats with a knife at Metrotown

A teen was arrested after threatening strangers with a knife at a Metro Vancouver mall earlier this week, local police say.

Mounties said they were called to Burnaby's Metrotown for reports of an assault on Tuesday at about 5:15 p.m. A 17-year-old suspect fled towards the SkyTrain station, police said.

"When police arrived, they challenged the suspect; the man dropped a knife before reaching for another knife," Burnaby RCMP said in an emailed statement.

Video of the teen's arrest shows police surrounding the suspect. He's then seen dropping to his knees.

Police said they used a Taser during the altercation, but it wasn't effective. The teen ran up the escalator towards the station where he was later arrested on a stopped SkyTrain car.

The teen had three knives in his possession and now faces multiple weapons charges, police said.