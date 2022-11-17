Teen's arrest at North Vancouver McDonald's caught on video; RCMP say there's more to the story
North Vancouver RCMP say social media videos showing two of their officers grappling with and handcuffing a teenager inside a McDonald's Tuesday night don't tell the whole story.
The videos, which were posted to Instagram Thursday by user blackvancouver, include a detailed account of events from the perspective of the person who recorded them.
That account alleges that workers at the fast food restaurant mistook the group of teens for a different group that had been involved in an incident on Halloween. Workers called police, who arrived and began questioning the teens.
The post claims that the group co-operated with police, and that the girl who was handcuffed was attacked by officers after asking to go to the washroom, because police believed she hadn't provided them with all the information they had asked for.
An officer allegedly grabbed her "as soon as she raised her voice" at him, according to the post, which also alleges that police pushed her head into the drink machine and pulled off her shirt, exposing her breasts, while attempting to restrain her.
In the video, multiple people can be heard screaming, with at least one repeatedly insisting: "She didn't do anything."
In a news release Thursday, North Vancouver RCMP provided a different version of events, saying they were called to the restaurant on Marine Drive for a report of "10-12 youths causing a disturbance by yelling and swearing at staff, making a mess, and refusing to leave when asked."
"One of the youths had thrown a chair," police added in their statement.
Police allege that the group, all between the ages of 13 and 15, was still inside the restaurant when they arrived. Officers asked them to leave, but some of the teens refused and "continued to swear and yell," police said.
"One of the youths repeatedly kicked an officer, and was arrested for assaulting a police officer, obstruction, mischief, and causing a disturbance," they added.
Mounties also allege that "a number of the teens" obstructed them by providing false names.
"We are aware that a brief portion showing the end of the incident has been widely circulated on social media," said Sgt. Peter DeVries, in the release.
"We have obtained video surveillance that shows the entire incident, and while our investigation continues, our Youth Support Unit is taking next steps to work with the youths and their families in partnership with the North Shore Restorative Justice Society."
