Vancouver

    • Teen killed in 2-vehicle crash on Malahat highway

    A 17-year-old driver is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on Vancouver Island.

    Mounties say the teenager was in a white Volvo making a left turn from Butterfield Road onto the Malahat highway near Mill Bay when the vehicle was struck by a black truck heading south on the highway around 9:15 a.m.

    The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have played a role in the crash, the Shawnigan Lake RCMP said in a news release Friday.

    The highway was temporarily closed while a collision analyst attended the scene. The highway reopened shortly after 1 p.m.

    "The circumstances around the collision remains under investigation," the RCMP said in the release. "Police are still in the process of speaking with witnesses."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-1549.

