

CTV Vancouver





Police say they're investigating after a teen girl was pulled into a wooded area in East Vancouver and sexually assaulted Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement issued Thursday, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. after the 14-year-old victim got off a bus on Kingsway and walked north on Miller Street.

"As she made her way through the neighbourhood, she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man and pulled into bushes in Brewers Park just off of Commercial Street. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim before running east through the park," Const. Jason Doucette told reporters.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s with a medium build, short brown hair, brown eyes and stubble on his face. He was wearing a jacket, blue jeans and black boots at the time of the incident.

"Our goal now is her safety and to identify those responsible and hold them accountable," Doucette said, adding that the Vancouver Police Department is working with partner agencies in the region as they investigate the attack.

Police are looking for dash cam footage from anyone who might have been driving in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Specifically, police are looking for footage from anyone driving in: Kingsway Avenue along the south, E 22nd Avenue at the north, Welwyn Street to the west, and Victoria Drive at the east," Doucette said.

Those with information that could advance the investigation are asked to contact officers with the VPD's Department's Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).