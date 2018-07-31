

CTV Vancouver





Friends of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge early Tuesday morning have identified her as Annalise Gardner, an aspiring actress and model who lived in the city.

According to the RCMP, the 11th-grader was a passenger in a dark-coloured Volkswagen hatchback that was travelling north in the 13000 block of 248 Avenue when it went off the road and down a steep embankment at around 1:15 a.m.

Two 18-year-old Maple Ridge men were also taken to hospital as a result of the collision. The driver of the car suffered serious injuries, while the passenger is in critical condition.

“This investigation is still in the early stages and police traffic investigators are putting together what happened,” Insp. Aaron Paradis said in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon. “Tragically our community has lost a young girl and our sincerest condolences go out to her family and friends.”

Police have not identified those involved in the crash, but several of Gardner's friends have confirmed her identity.

"She was the sweetest girl that you could ever have in your life," Gardner's friend, Amber Johnson-Belanger told CTV News at a growing roadside memorial Tuesday. "Like, she always, always had a smile on her face."

Johnson-Belanger called her friend's death "a tragedy not only because of how young she was, but also because of who she was."

Dozens of people also began sharing their condolences on social media Tuesday afternoon.

"Rest easy beautiful, you helped everyone which makes you amazing," one person wrote in a comment on Gardner's Instagram feed. "I just wish I could see you one more time and tell you how happy I am for meeting you and making my days better."

Others remembered the teen as a "brave young girl" and an "understanding friend."

"You had the most genuine heart of gold, you were loved deeply and widely, and you were taken way to soon," another commenter wrote.

Gardner had dreams of pursuing an acting career.

"She was an actor, dancer, singer, an artist and she was phenomenal," Johnson-Belanger said.

According to her IMDb page, Gardner appeared in the 2016 horror-thriller "Poignant" as well as in an episode of "Wild Canada," a CBC production that featured David Suzuki as narrator.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but neighbours have told CTV News the stretch of road where the collision took place is notoriously dangerous.

"This opening that's here now never used to be an opening. There used to be other trees that were here and then over the years, cars kept going over," said Randy Bach, who lives in nearby.

Other area residents echoed Bach's concerns.

"This corner is a trap," Marlene Walker said. "There are no lights at all and it's an emergency route…Why can't we put something in that should've been done decades ago?"

Loren Trow, another neighbour, called for a barrier to be installed along the stretch of road.

CTV's repeated requests to speak with the District of Maple Ridge about the safety of the corner where the crash occurred went unanswered Tuesday.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber

We have spoken to friends of the 16 year old girl who died when the vehicle she was travelling in went down an embankment on 248th in Maple Ridge this morning. RCMP have said they are still notifying all next of kin. Neighbours say this corner is unsafe. ⁦@CTVVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/i6zzfgkYpJ — Maria Weisgarber (@ctv_mariaw) July 31, 2018