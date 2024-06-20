VANCOUVER
    • Teen dies from injuries after lake rescue in Langford, B.C.

    The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death of Keron McKay, 17, who drowned in Langford Lake on Vancouver Island. (GoFundMe) The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death of Keron McKay, 17, who drowned in Langford Lake on Vancouver Island. (GoFundMe)
    A 17-year-old boy, who was in critical condition in a Vancouver Island hospital after he was rescued from drowning in a Langford, B.C., lake over the weekend, has died.

    The B.C. Coroners Service confirmed Thursday it is investigating the death after an online fundraising page in support of the teen's family announced that he "passed away peacefully" late Wednesday afternoon.

    The fundraiser identified the victim as Keron McKay and said "his family was with him" when he died.

    The teen was pulled from Langford Lake by bystanders who performed emergency life-saving measures on a swim dock until first responders arrived around 2 p.m. Saturday.

    Firefighters transported the teenager via fire boat to the shore, where paramedics rushed him to hospital in critical condition.

    "There were many bystanders who acted quickly to help this young man," West Shore RCMP Insp. Stephen Rose said in a statement about the incident earlier this week.

    "There were witnesses who called police right away, others that jumped in the water and applied life-saving measures, and boaters who quickly ferried emergency personnel over to the floating dock," he added. "We want to extend our sincere thanks to everyone involved."

    The local RCMP detachment did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

