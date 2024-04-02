VANCOUVER
Taxi driver injured in crash on Port Mann Bridge

The aftermath of an April 2, 2024, crash on the Port Mann Bridge is seen in a DriveBC image. The aftermath of an April 2, 2024, crash on the Port Mann Bridge is seen in a DriveBC image.
One person has been injured following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge early Tuesday afternoon.

The accident resulted in the closure of two of the three westbound lanes, according to DriveBC.

B.C. Highway Patrol said it received a report of a collision between a taxi and a roadwork truck was reported around 1:40 p.m.

The taxi driver – who was alone in the vehicle – suffered serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver was extracted from the cab and transported to hospital.

It's unclear when the busy bridge will be fully reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

