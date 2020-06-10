VANCOUVER -- A 49-year-old man has been seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night at a rural property in Mission.

Mission RCMP say officers were called to Dewdney Trunk Road near Wiebe Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a the victim suffering what they call "serious gunshot wounds." He remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Police say a 58-year-old suspect was taken into custody at the scene with the help of a police dog.

Marcus Brummell lives nearby and says he heard about two or three shots ring out. When he went outside to check what was happening, he says police began yelling at him.

"They just told me, 'go back inside, go back inside,'" Brummell said. "I've never seen anything like it around this area."

He says at one point police were also yelling at someone over a loudspeaker.

The incident appears to have unfolded at a large, rural property.

Other nearby residents say the property where the shooting happened is about six acres and has several outbuildings.

Police say the suspect and victim are known to each other. They don't believe the shooting is tied to any gang conflict.

Police remained on scene Wednesday morning. Mission RCMP's Serious Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.