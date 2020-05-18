VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP say four suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting in the city's Bridgeview area on Monday.

Mounties say they responded to reports of a gunshot heard coming from a residence on 111 Avenue near 129A Street around 3:30 p.m.

"Police contained the residence, arrested the occupants, and have confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the shooting," RCMP said in a news release.

One person was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening arm injury believed to have been sustained during an altercation inside the home, according to police.

Police say the residence is known to them and the initial investigation has determined the shooting stemmed from a dispute between people who knew each other.

"There is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety," police said. The area will be cordoned off while the investigation continues.

A neighbourhood resident told CTV News that they heard a loud bang, and a number of armed officers, some in body armour, were seen in the area.

At one point, an officer with his gun drawn was seen racing back to his police cruiser to bring a battering ram to the scene.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang