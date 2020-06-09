VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby are seeking witnesses and dash cam footage after they say a 17-year-old reported shots fired against them late last month.

Burnaby RCMP says officers got a call in the early hours of May 30 that shots had been fired near Austin Road and Lougheed Highway.

When they arrived, an uninjured 17-year-old was in the area who said he had been shot at while driving. Police say they believe the shooting is targeted.

Now, Mounties are looking for dash cam footage from the area between 2:15 and 2:30 a.m. on May 30.

"At this point of our investigation, locating any vehicles exhibiting suspicious behaviour in the area such as speeding or driving erratically will be key evidence," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in a news release.

"Even if you think what you saw or captured on dash cam may be irrelevant we're asking that you contact us and allow us to determine whether your information will help progress our investigation."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.