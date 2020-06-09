VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Whalley neighbourhood that left one person in hospital Tuesday morning, and are searching for a man who fled the scene before they arrived.

It's unclear whether the person who left is a potential suspect in the crime. Police said they are still working to determine where and when the shooting happened.

Surrey RCMP found the shooting victim while responding to a report of a disturbance at a home near 104 Avenue and 127A Street at around 8:30 a.m. Police said he and another man were fleeing the property when officers arrived, and was taken to hospital with what they described as a non-fatal gunshot wound.

"Further investigation indicates that a third man associated to the disturbance fled prior to police arrival," the Surrey RCMP detachment said in a news release. "Officers are still in the area gathering evidence and are looking for the person who fled."

Authorities are still working to get the man's description, and said they will be releasing it publicly when they have finished their initial interviews.

Early indications are that the shooting resulted from "a dispute between parties known to one another," the RCMP said, and investigators do not believe there's an ongoing risk to public safety.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Surrey RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.