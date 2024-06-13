Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP

Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.

The incident unfolded at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, which is when police said they were called about a man who had been shot on Westhills Drive.

The victim was shot in the leg, police explained, and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He's in stable condition, Mounties said.

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but appears to be a targeted incident with no identified risk to the public," Penticton RCMP's news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 250-492-4300.