VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP

    Police lights are shown in this file photo. Police lights are shown in this file photo.
    Share

    Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.

    The incident unfolded at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, which is when police said they were called about a man who had been shot on Westhills Drive.

    The victim was shot in the leg, police explained, and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He's in stable condition, Mounties said.

    "The investigation is in its preliminary stages, but appears to be a targeted incident with no identified risk to the public," Penticton RCMP's news release said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 250-492-4300. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News