Target of gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., has died, police say

The man targeted in what authorities described as a gang-related shooting in Delta, B.C., last week has died in hospital.

The Delta Police Department has not released the victim's name at his family's request. Authorities previously said he was known to law enforcement.

The shooting was reported near 82 Avenue and 111B Street – a residential neighbourhood – around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Hours later, alarming surveillance video was posted on social media purporting to show the shooting.

The video depicts two figures, dressed in dark clothing, rushing at someone with their arms outstretched.

Their target appears to attempt to climb a fence to escape, but falls back down as the two assailants jump into a waiting vehicle.

It's unclear whether authorities are aware of the video, or if they have confirmed its veracity. CTV News has reached out to the Delta Police Department for more information.

Not long after the shooting, a burning vehicle was reported in neighbouring Surrey. Delta police confirmed they have taken conduct of the investigation into the torched vehicle.

In a news release, the department said it "remains committed to community safety and well-being, and will be investigating this incident to hold accountable the people responsible for this shooting."

Investigators also asked the public for their help, and urged anyone with information to call police at 604-946-4411. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.