Taiwanese Canadian community pays tribute to slain B.C. RCMP officer
Members of British Columbia's Taiwanese Canadian community are paying tribute to a Burnaby Mountie who was stabbed to death in the line of duty this week.
William Tsai says he got to know RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang four years ago when she was a civilian volunteer working on raising mental health awareness among teenagers.
Tsai says in an interview in Mandarin that Yang was passionate about the cause, dedicated to lifting up others, and teenagers involved in her volunteer work saw her as a role model.
He says the death of the 31-year-old officer has left the community heartbroken but proud.
Ruby Ba, president of the B.C.'s Taiwanese Canadian Association, says the community will do whatever it can to support Yang's family, and has been in contact with the RCMP about holding a memorial in her honour.
Yang, who was a homeless and mental health outreach officer, was partnered with a municipal worker on Tuesday when she was fatally stabbed in an altercation at a homeless camp site in Burnaby, east of Vancouver.
Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder and is expected to make a court appearance on Nov. 2.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Taiwan's de facto diplomatic office in Vancouver, says Yang was the daughter of immigrants from Taichung in central Taiwan.
Tsai says community members hope to hold a memorial next month to pay tribute to Yang's contributions to Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
WATCH LIVE | Inquiry hears tense exchange over request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
The lawyer for Ottawa's former police chief says the number of officers needed to clear the "Freedom Convoy" wasn't "pulled out of a hat," despite concerns expressed by a senior Ontario Provincial Police officer.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
Hoggard case highlights barriers for sexual assault victims in coming forward: advocate
In the wake of musician Jacob Hoggard being sentenced to five years in jail for sexually assaulting an Ottawa woman, one advocate says the drawn-out case highlights the challenges victims face in coming forward.
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Reported child abduction attempt in Port Alberni unfounded, police say
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a highly publicized report of an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Port Alberni, B.C., was unfounded.
-
NEW
NEW | Malahat First Nation plan to expand Bamberton mine has residents concerned
The Malahat First Nation has applied to the province to expand the quarry and foreshore access at its Bamberton mine site, and some people living nearby are raising concerns.
-
Police identify teen suspects in Langford stabbing, assaults
Mounties in Langford, B.C., say they have identified two youth suspects who were sought in a stabbing investigation.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out in attached garage of New Brighton home
Two adults and two children escaped unharmed after a fire broke out in the garage of a southeast home Friday morning.
-
Snow clearing response in Calgary improved ahead of winter storms
The snow is yet to fly in Calgary this season, but the city says it's ready to handle anything that comes down faster than ever before.
-
Snowfall warnings issued south of Calgary and in mountain parks
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for sections of southern Alberta as up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
Woman dies after being taken to hospital by police; ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating after a 22-year-old woman died while waiting at a hospital with Edmonton police officers.
-
Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'
The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.
-
Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is promising rocky times ahead as she reorganizes the entire governance structure of provincial health services before the end of January.
Toronto
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
-
By the numbers: A look at key figures in Ontario's municipal elections
Municipalities across Ontario will elect new local governments on Monday. Here's a look at some key figures at play in the provincewide municipal elections:
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Start of REM service on the South Shore postponed until spring
The launch of the southern branch of the Reseau express metropolitain (REM), which was supposed to take place on Dec. 1, has been postponed until the spring, CDPQ Infra confirmed at a press conference Friday. CDPQ Infra management explained that it wanted to do more testing during the winter when operating conditions are most difficult.
-
Parti Quebecois MNAs refuse to swear oath to King Charles III
Fourteen out of 125 elected members finally refused to swear allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, a first in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg seniors complex 'uninhabitable' due to burst pipe, flooding
Donna and Ken Buskell are among residents of a seniors housing co-op in Winnipeg reeling after a water pipe burst in the complex and forced them out with no return date in sight.
-
Police seize $6.3 million worth of meth from Winnipeg apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service’s guns and gangs unit made their largest meth seizure to date, seizing more than $6 million worth of meth from an apartment.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon bracing for budget pressures
City administration says a property tax increase is likely in 2023 due the rising cost of fuel and energy, and inflationary pressure.
-
'It’s special': Ssak. fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
-
Saskatoon police looks to double body worn camera use
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking to expand its use of body worn cameras, six months after its initial pilot launch.
Regina
-
Death investigation launched after body found in Wascana Lake: police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Wascana Lake near Willow Island Thursday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Meet the Sask. woman who won $100K to create her dream Airbnb
A woman from Saskatchewan will be able to bring her dream Airbnb to life after winning $100,000 in a contest.
-
No injuries reported in fire on Princess Street
No one was injured after a fire on the 700 block of Princess Street Thursday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
-
Cape Breton senior still without power nearly a month after Fiona
Nearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
London
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
ER crisis hot topic during health care town hall
From marathon emergency room wait times to staff shortages across public health care — London New Democrat MPPs heard an earful from concerned residents Thursday night at a town hall meeting on health care.
-
'It takes a lot for a woman to come forward': Woman’s advocacy group hopes case review will lead to more police reforms
London’s top cop says he’s satisfied two sexual assault investigations involving hockey players were conducted appropriately. The cases were reviewed after the victim claimed police discouraged her from pressing charges.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP helicopter, drone aid search for missing North Bay man
The North Bay Police Service is getting help from the Ontario Provincial Police to search for a missing North Bay man.
-
Flu bug biting early this year, Porcupine Health Unit says
The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting the first case of influenza A in the Cochrane District, the earliest such report in a long time.
-
Kingston man fined $7K for firing toward dog, two people during northern Ont. hunt
A hunter from Kingston has been fined $7,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2018 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash near Village of Erin
The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-