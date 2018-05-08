

A Taekwondo instructor who has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage student in Ontario may have previously worked in Port Moody, according to police.

Shin Wook Lim hasn't lived in B.C. since 2013, but investigators have determined he used to operate a number of training schools "in and around the Lower Mainland."

None of the schools' locations have been shared with the public, but on Tuesday police said they have reason to believe Lim might have coached taekwondo in Port Moody at some point.

Investigators are currently looking for any potential victims from the city.

"Police are unaware of any incidents of sexual misconduct involving Lim occurring with Port Moody, however we are appealing to any of our residents (who) may have been victimized to please come forward," Port Moody Police said in a news release.

In Toronto, Lim is charged with six counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation, as well as individual counts of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police said one of his martial arts students, a teenage girl whose age hasn't been released, was sexually assaulted between 2015 and 2017.

Lim is scheduled to appear next in Toronto court on June 13.