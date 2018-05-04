

A man who used to coach Taekwondo in British Columbia has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage student in Ontario, and police are trying to determine if there are any more alleged victims.

Toronto police say one of Shin Wook Lim's martial arts students, a teenage girl whose exact age hasn't been released, was assaulted over a two-year period between 2015 and 2017.

Lim has since been charged with six counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual exploitation, as well as individual counts of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

The accused hasn't lived in B.C. since 2013, but authorities said he used to operate multiple Taekwondo training schools in the province. On Friday, local RCMP shared Lim’s photo in order to help identify any other potential victims.

Police have not released any of the locations of Lim's former schools.

Anyone with information on an alleged crime involving Lim is asked to contact police in their city.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on June 13.