SZA fan gets escorted out of Vancouver concert after refusing to stop dancing in the aisles

Security guards escorted a man out of Vancouver’s Rogers Arena before U.S. singer SZA took the stage Sunday night, after he apparently refused to stop dancing in the aisles.

A concert goer posted video on TIkTok that shows a man doing the worm and gyrating on the floor of the arena, encouraged by the loud cheers of fellow SZA fans.

Ten seconds into the clip, three security guards appear and escort the man out of the frame, as onlookers boo in the background.

Barely half a day after being posted online, the video has been viewed nearly 29,000 times.

Dozens of people have commented on the video, including one person who claims to be the dancing fan.

“Naden” wrote on TikTok that he was able to sneak back into the concert, although he didn’t get to see the singer’s performance from his assigned seat.

“Yeah, I was the one who got kicked out of SZA twice,” reads his profile description, which also includes his age—18.

In a statement emailed to CTV News on Monday, Rogers Arena said the man was asked to leave the building after failing to comply with multiple requests to clear the aisles—putting the safety of fans at jeopardy.

“During all of our events, it is essential that we keep our aisles clear in order for fans to move seamlessly and especially for our hosts to help support anyone who needs assistance in a timely manner,” the statement reads. “Unfortunately, when fans do not comply after being asked multiple times, they are asked to leave the building.”