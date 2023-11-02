Swifties attending her Vancouver concerts should expect costly hotel prices, critics warn

The leader of BC United called Taylor Swift’s Vancouver concert announcement “landslide news,” and admitted he’s already registered to try to get tickets.

But Kevin Falcon also used the event to take a shot at the provincial government’s proposed crackdown on short-term rentals.

He suggested fewer suites would lead to sky-high hotel prices when thousands of Swifties come to town.

“They're going to run headlong into the NDP's Airbnb legislation which has eliminated Airbnb options for the vast majority of those that will be coming here,” said Falcon.

The superstar will be playing BC Place on Dec. 6, 7, and 8 of 2024, and upwards of 150,000 fans are expected to descend on the city.

But Falcon estimates there are only 23,000 hotel rooms in Vancouver.

That’s why his party pitched amendments to the government’s short-rental regulation proposal, such as exemptions for major events, like the Swift concerts and the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

“Unfortunately, all were rejected by the government,” said the Opposition leader.

“Now all those guests from around B.C., from across the country, and around the world are now going to be facing hotel prices that will almost certainly be in an excess of $1,000 a night. And that’s just so unnecessary,” he argued.

B.C.’s tourism minister said she is confident the government can find a balance between finding homes for British Columbians and accommodation for Taylor Swift concert goers.

“And that's something will be working on over the next year,” said Lana Popham.