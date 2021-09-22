Sweet Treats For Fall With Nik Manojlovich

VANCOUVER -

Autumn is the perfect time of year to start baking up a storm.

Nik Manojlovich from Weekend at the Cottage knows this well. He shared two recipes to make the season sweeter and both used a key ingredient.

Redpath Sugar is a household name when it comes to baking.

Manojlovich shared that their sugars still taste and function the same way, but they are also taking a positive direction to better the environment: Redpath Sugar is sustainably sourced and ethically grown.

Eco-conscious consumers can look for their new green icon on their packaging.

The first recipe Manojlovich shared was for Glazed Pumpkin Scones. They are light and fluffy and will fill the kitchen with scents of fragrant spices.

The scones are finished with two delicious glazes.

Manojlovich emphasized that this is a very easy recipe so people can impress their friends time and time again.

The second recipe was for Brown Butter Blondies.

These are soft, salty and sweet, plus they're easy to make.

For more inspiration this fall season, Weekend at the Cottage is an online destination for delicious recipes and easy entertaining ideas.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live for the full recipes.

Weekend at the Cottage