Vancouver police closed a street in downtown Vancouver to investigate a "suspicious package" for a brief period on Friday morning.

A block of Richards Street, between Helmcken and Nelson streets, was closed to all traffic at around 11 a.m. Friday. The road was reopened about 20 minutes later.

Police determined the area was safe and the package was not dangerous.

Update: Richards Street Reopened



Officers have confirmed the area is safe and the item was not dangerous. Traffic restrictions have been lifted.



Thx for your patience. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) September 13, 2019