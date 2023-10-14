Suspicious overnight fire destroys Port Coquitlam elementary school

Fire heavily damaged an elementary school in Port Coquitlam overnight, and police say the incident is suspicious.

Police and firefighters were called to a structure fire at Hazel Trembath Elementary School around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement.

"The fire had fully engulfed the school and is believed to be suspicious," the statement reads, adding that the school was unoccupied at the time and there are no reports of injuries.

By mid-morning Saturday, smoke could still be seen rising from the building, much of which had been destroyed.

A crowd of people had gathered to take in the sight, with some calling the destruction "surreal."

They described the school as one of the oldest in the district, and noted that it also housed a daycare.

A statement posted on the school's website Saturday morning described the situation as "very sad news" for students, school staff and the community.

"To provide support for our families and update parents/guardians, a community gathering is being planned," the statement reads. "Details will follow, but the meeting will be held at Pitt River Middle (School) at 5 p.m."

The school said its staff and district administration "are working hard on a plan to support continued learning for the school community."

Details will be shared "as soon as they are solidified," the statement indicates.

In the meantime, RCMP are asking the public for help with their investigation.

“We are asking anyone who may have video surveillance in the area of Hazel Trembath Elementary School around the time of the fire to contact our investigators,” said Cpl. Alexa Hodgins, in the release.

“Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area between the late evening of October 13, 2023 and the early morning of October 14, 2023.”

Anyone with information should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and cite file number 2023-27725, police said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Abigail Turner