

CTV News Vancouver





Police are reminding the public to keep their homes secured after an alarming break-and-enter in East Vancouver that happened while a senior was napping in the home.

Authorities said two people broke into a property near Victoria Drive and East 49th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, as an 81-year-old man was gardening outside and his wife was sleeping inside.

“This is an important reminder that thieves will take any opportunity to steal from a home or garden, whether you’re home or not,” Const. Steve Addison said in a news release.

While there are fewer residential break-ins this spring than last, police said they have seen a spike in people getting into homes through unlocked doors and windows over the past six weeks.

They blamed the increase on recent warm weather, and urged Vancouver residents to be "mindful of leaving doors and windows open."

Officers have managed to arrest two suspects in connection with Wednesday's break-in. Charles Vorra, 49, and Kristen Cowden, 31, are both facing charges of break-and-enter and possession of stolen property.