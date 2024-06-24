Suspects arrested in Port Hardy, B.C., drug-trafficking investigation

Mounties say two people were arrested during a drug-trafficking investigation that yielded a "significant amount" of drugs and cash on northern Vancouver Island.

The suspects were arrested Thursday in a vehicle near Granville Street and Highway 19 in Port Hardy, the local RCMP detachment announced in a release Monday.

Officers recovered evidence from the vehicle that led them to search a property on Byng Road, near the Port Hardy airport, southeast of the city, the RCMP said.

The search uncovered approximately 1.3 kilograms of illicit drugs and $20,000 in cash, according to police.

Investigators have yet to submit their report recommending charges against the suspects.

"The Port Hardy RCMP detachment remains focused on targeting and disrupting illicit drug trafficking in our community," Sgt. Trevor Busch said in the release.