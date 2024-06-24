VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspects arrested in Port Hardy, B.C., drug-trafficking investigation

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Mounties say two people were arrested during a drug-trafficking investigation that yielded a "significant amount" of drugs and cash on northern Vancouver Island.

    The suspects were arrested Thursday in a vehicle near Granville Street and Highway 19 in Port Hardy, the local RCMP detachment announced in a release Monday.

    Officers recovered evidence from the vehicle that led them to search a property on Byng Road, near the Port Hardy airport, southeast of the city, the RCMP said.

    The search uncovered approximately 1.3 kilograms of illicit drugs and $20,000 in cash, according to police.

    Investigators have yet to submit their report recommending charges against the suspects.

    "The Port Hardy RCMP detachment remains focused on targeting and disrupting illicit drug trafficking in our community," Sgt. Trevor Busch said in the release.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • Two vehicle collision in Malahide sees pet dog fatally injured

      A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday. The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

    • RIDE program leads to drug charges for 60-year-old driver

      A RIDE program in the eastbound lanes of the 401 at Wellington Road on Sunday evening lead to a long list of charges for a 60-year-old driver. At 2:30 a.m., a routine traffic stop yielded turned sour after officers searched the vehicle and located controlled substances – at which time two individuals were placed under arrest.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News