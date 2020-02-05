VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police are recommending charges against a Yellow Cab taxi driver involved in a crash Monday evening.

Police say at about 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 the driver of the taxi rear-ended another vehicle in the area of Cambie Street and 37th Avenue.

Photographs obtained by CTV News show a taxi with a badly damaged front end.

Another photo appears to show a bottle of Bacardi rum at the feet of a man sitting in the driver seat of the cab.

"I'm really upset," said the owner of the damaged vehicles hit by the taxi.

The man wished to stay anonymous due to ongoing investigation but told CTV News two of his parked cars were damaged.

"Really hope he wasn't on the clock," he added

Police said two people were treated by paramedics on scene and cleared of any injuries.

Officers initially told CTV News Wednesday that he was facing impaired driving charges, but later amended their statement to say they were recommending the charge of failure or refusal to provide a breath sample.

Const. Tania Visintin said the department's investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are possible.

Yellow Cab has yet to comment on the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.