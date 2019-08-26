Mounties are searching for a suspect with a distinct feature following the armed robbery of a liquor store in Chilliwack Sunday.

In a statement released the following day, the RCMP said someone had entered the private store on Yale Road around 9 p.m. holding what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect demanded money, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He's described as in his 40s or 50s, with "greyish" hair and "large ears." The RCMP said he had a dark coloured moustache, and was wearing a ball cap and dark sunglasses.

He was also wearing a black jacket, slim fit jeans and black running shoes with white soles.

The man was carrying a light grey or khaki re-useable bag with black handles and white lettering, they said.

Mounties are trying to identify the man, and ask anyone with more information to contact them. Tips can be left at 604-792-4611, or through Crime Stoppers anonymously.