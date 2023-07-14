Suspect taken into custody after fatal stabbing of 42-year-old man in Mission, B.C.

Mission RCMP survey the scene of a fatal stabbing on July 13, 2023. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case and say the unnamed victim was a 42-year-old man. A suspect has been taken into custody and officials say there's no risk to the public. (Photo: Shane MacKichan) Mission RCMP survey the scene of a fatal stabbing on July 13, 2023. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken conduct of the case and say the unnamed victim was a 42-year-old man. A suspect has been taken into custody and officials say there's no risk to the public. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener