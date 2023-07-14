Suspect taken into custody after fatal stabbing of 42-year-old man in Mission, B.C.

The fatal stabbing of a 42-year-old man from Mission, B.C., on Thursday is under investigation, and officials say a suspect has been taken into custody.

Mounties were called to the 32500 block of Lougheed Highway around 6:15 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to a statement the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team issued Friday.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital, where sadly, he succumbed to his injuries. Multiple witnesses identified a 37-year-old suspect who was taken into custody,” writes IHIT, which has taken conduct of the case.

Investigators say they’re working on notifying the victim’s family before publicly identifying him.

There is no ongoing risk to the public, according to IHIT, as this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-877-511-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.