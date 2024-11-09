First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials

B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.

In a news release Saturday afternoon, the office of the provincial health officer said a positive test for the H5 influenza virus was performed at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's public health laboratory.

Samples are now being sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, the office said.

Pending confirmation from the national laboratory, B.C. officials are referring to the situation as a "presumptive case" of bird flu.

The person who tested positive is a teenager from B.C.'s Fraser Health region, which stretches from Burnaby to Hope. The infected teen is being treated at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, according to the statement.

"Our thoughts are with this young person and their family during this difficult time," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, in the release.

"This is a rare event, and while it is the first detected case of H5 in a person in B.C. or in Canada, there have been a small number of human cases in the U.S. and elsewhere, which is why we are conducting a thorough investigation to fully understand the source of exposure here in B.C."

The public health investigation will also identify any contacts of the infected person, assess them for symptoms and provide guidance on testing and prevention, Henry's office said.

"The source of exposure is very likely to be an animal or bird, and is being investigated by B.C.'s chief veterinarian and public health teams," the news release reads.

Provincial officials have also been working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and "other national and U.S. partners" to respond to a surge in H5N1 avian influenza on B.C. poultry farms and among wild birds in the province since early October, the provincial health officer said.

At least 22 infected poultry facilities have been detected since the start of last month, according to Henry's office. "Numerous" wild birds have also tested positive.

Earlier this month, a petting farm on Vancouver Island was forced to euthanize its entire flock of chickens and ducks due to an outbreak of the disease.

B.C. health officials recommended several "prevention measures" people should take to protect themselves against avian influenza.

Those steps included staying up to date on immunizations – especially the seasonal flu vaccine – keeping pets away from sick or dead animals and their feces, and reporting dead or sick birds or other animals.

"If you have been exposed to sick or dead birds or animals or work on a farm where avian influenza has been detected, watch for symptoms of influenza-like illness," the news release reads.

"If you get symptoms within 10 days after exposure to sick or dead animals, tell your health-care provider that you have been in contact with sick animals and are concerned about avian influenza. This will help them give you appropriate advice on testing and treatment. Stay home and away from others while you have symptoms."