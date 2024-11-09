Vancouver designer hopes to tackle housing crisis with sought-after modular builds
A Vancouver designer is making waves in the architectural world with an outdoor modular building created to address the city’s unrelenting housing crisis.
Daniil Aron-Mokhov, founder of design startup SCHTAUSS, has designed and developed a prefabricated, multifunctional space that serves as both office and garden shed.
Built in the backyard of his mum’s Kitsilano home, the timber Modular Shed Office features an indoor space accessible via three hinged hatchways, and a rooftop patio reachable via ladder. Crafted with sustainability in mind, the project utilised leftover materials from a previous home renovation, alongside locally sourced scraps from the local FabLab and organisations across Vancouver.
The 22-year-old, who studied economics at Queen's University in Kingston for two years before studying architecture in Spain’s Barcelona, said the piece has garnered attention from notable magazine publications and has already incited requests from homeowners across the province.
“There’s been a few people that have reached out to me, particularly in Squamish, who have asked to work with me and produce something similar for them,” he said.
The result of just four days of laser cutting and fabrication and two days of installation in the garden, Aron-Mokhov said the design is a quick, cheap, sustainable option that he hopes will be harnessed as a solution to Vancouver’s affordable housing deficit.
“There is quite an evident problem of housing shortage in Canada and the market is just so over-saturated with high end luxury buildings,” he said.
“There has been a lot of talk in North America about how we can densify cities, and, given that it is really expensive at the moment to add additional space to your house, something like this would hopefully help.”
Aron-Mokhov said he found a “loophole in the system” where, if a building is modular and falls under 15 square metres, it requires less paperwork to build as an addition to someone’s home.
“The future of architecture is the modular building,” he said.
“Utilizing these sheds as additional living or working spaces, whether it’s an office space or a kid’s playroom, are a much more cost-effective and efficient alternative to the usual, expensive home renovations that people do,” he said.
With the startup only a month old, and the Modular Shed Office its first official offering, Aron-Mokhov said there are still some design creases he hopes to iron out before he launches a large-scale project building modular designs.
In the near future, however, he plans to build and install “more shed spaces” in backyards across the province, alongside taking the designs to South America, where he hopes to help create affordable housing for remote communities.
Correction
A previous version of this story used th word architecht in error.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
King Charles III and Kate attend remembrance events as both slowly return to duty
King Charles III led the nation Sunday in a two-minute silence in remembrance of fallen service personnel in central London as the Princess of Wales looked on, a further sign the royal family is slowly returning to normal at the end of a year in which two of the most popular royals were sidelined by cancer.
Sinclair family shares heartfelt message ahead of memorial service
Murray Sinclair’s family members say the late justice and senator has been laid to rest according to his wishes.
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Sarnia, Ont. police make 'high-risk' arrests, charge 3 with kidnapping
On Friday, the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) received a report of an alleged abduction in the area of Kathleen Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
Thinking of donating your brain to science? This is what they might do with it
Researchers say taking a peek inside a person's brain is as difficult as understanding the universe or discovering the ocean in its entirety.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Cuba after hurricanes and blackouts
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
Donald Trump knows the Canada-U.S. relationship 'in a way he didn’t before': Ambassador
Canada's ambassador to the United States — and co-lead of the federal government's Team Canada war room — says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has a different understanding of the bilateral relationship than he did during his first term in the White House.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Port employers 'refusing to bargain,' cut off talks in less than an hour: Union
The union for locked-out port workers in British Columbia says the BC Maritime Employers Association cut off talks in less than an hour Saturday, refusing to budge on a final offer that the union has so far rejected.
-
RCMP in B.C. issue warning about remote desktop scam
Mounties on Vancouver Island are out with a warning about a "concerning" scam that has recently targeted several victims.
-
First-ever human case of H5 avian influenza in Canada found in B.C.: officials
B.C. health officials say they have detected Canada's first-ever case of H5 avian influenza in a human.
Kelowna
-
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Edmonton
-
'We know it's gonna improve': Igniting power play key to Oilers' climb
The Edmonton Oilers may have found the break they were looking for.
-
Investigation underway following armed robbery at Wabasca convenience store
An investigation is underway in relation to an armed robbery that took place Thursday night in Wabasca, Alta.
-
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
Calgary
-
'It is urgent': Alberta military reservists eager to join Canadian Forces in Latvia
A pair of 105-mm howitzers bark constantly as they turn plywood tank targets into kindling kilometres away on the windswept landscape of one of Canada's largest military bases.
-
City of Calgary seeking input regarding improvements for busy intersection
On Saturday the City of Calgary held the first of three open houses seeking public input regarding the the intersection and roadways of Sarcee Trail and Bow Trail S.W.
-
Sinclair family shares heartfelt message ahead of memorial service
Murray Sinclair’s family members say the late justice and senator has been laid to rest according to his wishes.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
-
Hurricanes break open close games with 4 straight third-period goals to topple Warriors 7-3 in Moose Jaw
The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke open a close game with three goals in the first two minutes of the third period as they defeated the Warriors 7-3 in a game played Friday night in Moose Jaw.
-
Ski swap offers southern Alberta skiers deals on skis, boards, boots, helmets and more
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
Winnipeg
-
Sinclair family shares heartfelt message ahead of memorial service
Murray Sinclair’s family members say the late justice and senator has been laid to rest according to his wishes.
-
Man identified in Winnipeg stabbing death, suspect charged
Winnipeg police have identified two men involved in a stabbing incident earlier this week.
-
Blue Bombers overpower Roughriders 38-22, advance to Grey Cup
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers whipped the Saskatchewan Roughriders 38-22 in Saturday's CFL West Division final to earn their fifth consecutive trip to the Grey Cup.
Regina
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Sask. NDP's ChiefCalf officially claims seat in Saskatoon Westview as final election ballots tallied
The final round of ballots from Saskatchewan’s provincial election were tallied on Saturday, and a race that was previously too close to call has officially been declared.
-
Here's who is running for mayor and council seats across southern Saskatchewan
Urban municipalities across southern Saskatchewan are preparing for their civic elections on November 13.
Saskatoon
-
Riders fall short in West Final to Bombers
The Saskatchewan Roughriders extended their Grey Cup drought to 11 years after losing 38-22 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL’s Western Final on Saturday.
-
Regina Rams win Hardy Cup against Saskatchewan Huskies
The Regina Rams claimed the Hardy Cup after a hard fought battle against the Saskatoon Huskies 19-14 on Saturday in the first all Saskatchewan U-Sports western conference final since 2002.
-
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: These are the concerts that rocked the city before The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to Toronto this month and will likely be the most commercially successful concert series the city has ever seen.
-
Woodside Square Cinema shot at in two separate incidents over weekend: TPS
Patrons were inside a movie theatre when a suspect fired bullets at the business’ doors on Saturday night, before the cinema was shot at again hours later in a second incident, police say.
-
Weapon of ‘serious concern’ confiscated from Hamilton encampment
A weapon that posed a “significant concern” for public safety, with photos allegedly shared across social media, has been confiscated from a Hamilton encampment.
Montreal
-
Thinking of donating your brain to science? This is what they might do with it
Researchers say taking a peek inside a person's brain is as difficult as understanding the universe or discovering the ocean in its entirety.
-
Veteran Montrealer says the poppy is an important symbol
It's a century-old tradition that's carried on year after year with pride – we wear a poppy to honour our nation's veterans. But to retired lieutenant-colonel Henry F. Hall it's so much more.
-
Another car set on fire overnight in Montreal
Montreal police say a car was set on fire overnight Sunday in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles area.
Ottawa
-
2 adults, 8-month-old dead following 2-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
Three people, including an eight-month-old have died after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario Saturday afternoon, according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).
-
Two adults taken to hospital following stabbing incident in the ByWard Market: Ottawa Paramedics
A stabbing incident that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the ByWard Market has seriously injured two individuals, according to the Ottawa Paramedic Service.
-
Pickup flips over median on Hwy. 174, delays expected
Firefighters and police are at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck on Highway 174 on Sunday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day: Here’s what’s open and closed in the Maritimes
Here’s what’s opened and closed across the Maritimes on Remembrance Day.
-
Legion Love: Branch 67 in Weymouth, N.S., revived after dwindling numbers thanks to community support, new leadership
The Royal Canadian Legion Weymouth Branch 67 Remembrance Day ceremony will display its new basement, accessible doors and other upgrades thanks to community support.
-
Canadian delegation 'overwhelmed' by visit to Great War battlefields
It's been a trip to cherish for a group of Canadians visiting Belgium this week to honour the legacy of Indigenous soldiers.
London
-
Sarnia, Ont. police make 'high-risk' arrests, charge 3 with kidnapping
On Friday, the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) received a report of an alleged abduction in the area of Kathleen Avenue and Walnut Avenue.
-
Plane crash in Southwest Middlesex
Three people were taken to hospital after a plane crashed in the Municipality of Southwest Middlesex.
-
Two London Knights win gold at U17 World Hockey Challenge
London Knights Logan Hawery and Caleb Mitchell are returning from the U17 World Hockey Challenge with gold medals around their necks.
Kitchener
-
Man charged in Kitchener stabbing
A man has been charged after a stabbing at an apartment building in Kitchener.
-
Police report two deaths in downtown Guelph that may be linked to drug use
The Guelph Police Service is putting out a warning after two deaths in the downtown area.
-
Woman charged after citizen reports driver passed out in a vehicle with a child inside
A Kitchener woman is facing multiple charges after a concerned citizen called in a potentially impaired driver.
Northern Ontario
-
How to watch live Remembrance Day ceremony in Sudbury
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca is livestreaming the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Sudbury Community Arena starting Monday at 10:30 a.m.
-
Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish
Donald Trump has said he wouldn’t be a dictator — 'except for Day 1.' According to his own statements, he's got a lot to do on that first day in the White House.
-
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.