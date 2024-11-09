Jagmeet Singh joins picket line demanding better rights and wages for Kal Tire employees

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has thrown his weight behind a campaign fighting for better work rights for Kal Tire employees, joining a picket line of workers in Burnaby Saturday morning.

The company has locked out members at several branches across the Lower Mainland after the union refused concessions it was seeking. Singh joined the protest at the Grimmer Street location.

“We're here to send a clear message. These workers are fighting for fairness. We have their back every step of the way,” said Singh in front of a crowd of more than a dozen workers Saturday.

The union members, donning rain jackets and placards bearing “Machinist Union Locked Out” messages, had gathered to demand fair wages and better treatment of employees of the B.C. tire business.

According to a release from the Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers issued Friday, Kal Tire had proposed a two-tiered wage schedule at seven locations where its members work. The union, also known as the “Fighting Machinists,” refused the proposition on the grounds that the new schedule would unfairly introduce a significantly lower pay rate for those at new branches carrying out the same work.

“Our members perform difficult, essential, and sometimes hazardous work, and they deserve fair compensation across all locations,” said the release.

“We’re standing strong for fairness, and we deeply appreciate the support from our community during this time.”

Singh, who was joined in protest by Peter Julian, the NDP MP for New Westminster-Burnaby, said he wanted to salute the “courage and conviction” of the workers, whose actions were representing all the suffering workers.

“Their fight is a fight for every worker, every worker deserves that fairness,” he said.

Singh said the protest’s driving force was to negotiate a fair contract, and for workers to be treated respectfully.

“They sent you a message Kal Tire, they are not going to allow you to divide them. They want every worker to be treated fairly. Let's see that deal where every worker gets a fair share. Every worker gets treated with dignity.”

The protest, planned to last from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., was one of five protests on Saturday. Others were planned for the Annacis Business Park branch in Delta, the Boundary Road branch in Burnaby, and the Vancouver branches on both Clark Drive and Ontario Street.

Singh, touching on how the rate of inflation and rising cost of groceries, rent and mortgages are making better wages and rights for employees even more necessary, said it should be easier for workers to join a union.

“People are hurting,” said Singh.

“But do you know who is not hurting at this time? Big bosses, big corporations, are making huge profits. While they make good profits and workers struggle, workers' only option is to demand fairness by fighting through a union to get better wages.”

The New Democratic Party is “an ally” of the working people, said Singh.

“We're going to stand with you on this picket line. Anytime you need us to show up, we'll be there for you,” he said.

“Our message is stop the lockout, negotiate a fair deal with these workers.”

In a statement sent to CTV News on Saturday, Kal Tire said it made the decision to lock out four of five of its locations in response to union job action that was "materially impacting" its ability to serve customers.

"Team members at the fifth location chose to walk out and are now on strike," it said.

The statement said Kal Tire is acting in the best interests of its customers and "taking steps necessary" to ensure they can receive the products and services they need, particularly as they prepare to drive safely during winter weather.

"Kal Tire’s most recent offer to the union was fair and reasonable, and provides wages consistent with other team members in the company that perform the same work," said the statement.

"Our goal continues to be to reach a collective agreement with the union, and we apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this dispute may cause."

Kal Tire remains committed to the "well-being of our team members, and ensuring our customers receive the products and services where and when they need them," it said.