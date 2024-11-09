Rain, river advisories in effect as latest B.C. storm approaches
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and parts of the Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast as another storm approaches.
"Rain will begin Sunday afternoon and will intensify Sunday evening before easing on Monday afternoon," the advisory reads.
"Rainfall amounts of 30 to 40 millimetres are expected by Monday morning with locally higher amounts possible."
Strong winds are also in the forecast, particularly on Sunday night, ECCC said.
The storm may bring a variety of hazards, including reduced visibility, washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, and power outages from downed trees, the weather agency added.
Sunday's storm is the latest to prompt warnings of wet, windy weather on B.C.'s South Coast this fall.
It follows a record-breaking atmospheric river that led to four deaths and caused significant damage on Oct. 19, as well as a windstorm earlier this week that left thousands without power, some for multiple days.
The B.C. River Forecast Centre said rivers on the South Coast "are expected to be at heightened vulnerability to rapid flow increases" during the upcoming storm and a second one that is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.
This vulnerability is "due to the wetter weather conditions of preceding weeks, as well as the long duration of the storms," the forecast centre said in a high streamflow advisory issued Friday.
"Although there is some divergence among weather models as to specific amounts, the models have broad agreement that precipitation totals will be moderate to heavy for each storm," the centre said.
"For the week as a whole, cumulative precipitation will likely be substantial."
However, if temperatures at higher elevations drop low enough to cause snow rather than rain, the risk to rivers on the South Coast will be reduced, the centre said.
The high streamflow advisory is in effect for rivers on the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as for northern and western Vancouver Island.
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden will host President-elect Donald Trump for a postelection meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said Saturday.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
1 monkey recovered safely, 42 others remain on the run from South Carolina lab
One of 43 monkeys bred for medical research that escaped a compound in South Carolina has been recovered unharmed, officials said Saturday.
Actor Tony Todd, known for his role in the movie 'Candyman' and its sequel, dies at 69
Actor Tony Todd, known for his haunting portrayal of a killer in the horror film “Candyman” and roles in many other films and television shows, has died, his longtime manager confirmed. He was 69.
Qatar is suspending its role in talks between Israel and Hamas, sources say
Qatar is suspending its role as a mediator in talks between Israel and Hamas after concluding that the two sides are no longer negotiating in good faith, two sources familiar with the situation tell CNN.
Cynics not only lose out on friendships, love and opportunity — they're also wrong about human nature
Cynicism is on the rise. Should that come as any surprise given today’s divisive global conflicts and our fraught political landscape? Even the weather seems like it’s out to get us.
Man charged with participating in march with flaming torch has pleaded guilty to lesser charge
Another man charged with carrying a flaming torch with the intent to intimidate during a 2017 rally at the University of Virginia campus has agreed to a plea deal.
Opinion Was music really better when you were younger? Or is your mind deceiving you?
As I see other generations of music lovers say music was so much better when they were younger, I wondered why. We can’t all be right — or maybe we are? I talked to experts in how music influences our brains to find out.
Tens of thousands of Spaniards demand the resignation of Valencia leader for bungling flood response
Thousands of Spaniards marched in the eastern city of Valencia on Saturday to demand the resignation of the regional president in charge of the emergency response to last week's catastrophic floods that left more than 200 dead and others missing.
Talks to resume in B.C. port dispute in bid to end multi-day lockout
Contract negotiations resume today in Vancouver in a labour dispute that has paralyzed container cargo shipping at British Columbia's ports since Monday.
Museum to honour Chinese Canadian troops who fought in war and for citizenship rights
The service of Chinese Canadian soldiers in the First and Second World Wars will be honoured by an exhibition at the Chinese Canadian Museum in Vancouver.
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Boy in hospital after stabbing at north Edmonton McDonald's
A boy is in hospital after being stabbed at a McDonald's in Beaumaris on Friday.
Alberta teacher arrested 3rd time while out on conditions for sexual assault, child luring
RCMP have charged a former Bonnyville teacher who is accused of child sex offences with failing to comply with a release order – again.
Almost 1K arrests made using new Alberta law enforcement data system
Alberta law enforcement agencies have joined forces to identify and take down the province's top offenders.
Minivan and school bus collide in northeast Calgary intersection, causing bus to hit building
Calgary police are investigating a crash between a minivan and a school bus on Friday.
Motorcycle group raising funds and awareness for Canadian veterans
A Canadian veterans motorcycle group is calling on Calgarians to come out and help fill the shelves of a truck to help support vets Saturday.
Canadian Premier League wants to expand by two teams in 2026
The Canadian Premier League intends to expand by two teams in 2026.
Southern Alberta Summer Games officially goes to Town of Taber
The Southern Alberta Recreation Association is officially announcing the Town of Taber as next year’s host for the Southern Alberta Summer Games.
Hurricanes break open close games with 4 straight third-period goals to topple Warriors 7-3 in Moose Jaw
The Lethbridge Hurricanes broke open a close game with three goals in the first two minutes of the third period as they defeated the Warriors 7-3 in a game played Friday night in Moose Jaw.
Ski swap offers southern Alberta skiers deals on skis, boards, boots, helmets and more
There might not a lot snow just yet, but many southern Albertans are still itching to get outdoors.
The people behind the pictures: Meet the prolific shutterbugs snapping CTV Skywatch weather photos
Some of the most prolific photographers behind CTV Skywatch Pics of the Day use the medium for fun, therapy, and connection.
Manitoba RCMP in Ashern as investigation into toddler's death continues
Manitoba RCMP officers are canvassing an Interlake community this weekend as part of an ongoing homicide investigation.
Two people evacuated after North End fire
Two people were evacuated early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s North End.
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
Retro gaming arcade in Regina closing doors for foreseeable future
Twilight Tech Arcade, an entertainment location specializing in retro gaming, is closing its doors for the foreseeable future.
COVID-19 vaccine supply gaps expected to ease in Sask.
Saskatchewan is expecting a new shipment of updated COVID-19 vaccines next week, after a supply hiccup meant some couldn’t get their vaccine at the same time as their flu shot.
Elections Sask. completes final step in vote counting process
Elections Saskatchewan completed the final step in the vote counting process from the provincial election on Saturday.
No injuries after series of collisions involving moose: Sask. RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP is urging motorists to exercise caution after a series of five collisions involving moose occurred on Friday evening.
Early voting in Saskatoon civic elections comes to a close today
Saskatoon voters will have until 6 p.m. Saturday to vote early in the city’s civic elections scheduled on Nov. 13.
How much are Taylor Swift fans shelling out to attend her Toronto concerts?
Taylor Swift's Toronto era is nearly here. And here's how much fans shelled out to see her perform in the city.
Lawyers allege foreign interference in high-profile Canadian mafia deportation case
Lawyers for an alleged high-ranking member of the Italian Mafia in Toronto claim evidence is being used against him that is the product of foreign interference by Italian police.
Police investigating after downtown Toronto shooting
The Toronto police are investigating after an adult male was shot in the downtown area early Saturday morning.
NBA player's family gives Montreal North residents new winter coats
Some 300 Montrealers received an early holiday present on Saturday – a brand new winter jacket, courtesy of an NBA player and his family.
Jacques-Cartier Bridge bike path reopened
The bike path and sidewalk on the west side of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge has reopened after closing without warning Tuesday.
Montreal vegan festival shows growing popularity of plant-based lifestyles
The Montreal Vegan Festival is back for its 11th edition at the Old Port.
Cornwall, Ont. prepares for potential influx of asylum seekers following U.S. election
As the possibility of mass deportations looms following Donald Trump's re-election on Tuesday, border towns like the City of Cornwall are preparing for a potential influx of asylum seekers.
Decluttering your closet 'has to be easy,' here's how
Decluttering your closet can be an easy task when you follow the "one in, one out" rule according to an Ottawa specialist.
SIU clears police in use of anti-riot weapon against Montfort Hospital patient
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared officers with the Ottawa Police Service of any wrongdoing in the discharge of an Anti-Weapon Enfield (ARWEN) towards a 26-year-old patient at the Montfort Hospital last summer.
11 new cases of measles confirmed in New Brunswick, bringing total cases to 25
New Brunswick health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated after 11 new cases of measles were confirmed in the province.
Olympian, veteran, first Canadian Indigenous police officer honoured in Belgium
Alex Decoteau didn’t live to see his 30th birthday, but what he accomplished in his 29 years of life was simply remarkable.
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
Special Remembrance Day ceremony in east London focuses on children
One by one, students from elementary schools walked to the centre of Vimy Ridge Park in London, Ont. to lay a wreath at the memorial.
Record turnout as Londoners vote for $250,000 worth of neighbourhood projects
The Neighbourhood Decision Making program was launched in 2017 to give Londoners in five areas of the city a chance to submit ideas and earn money to make them come to life.
Drug charges laid, 200K worth of substances seized: OPP
A man from Grey County is facing charges related to a drug bust by South Bruce OPP.
Man charged in connection with two sexual assaults in Waterloo: police
Police say on Nov. 2, two female victims were sexually assaulted by a man in separate incidents.
Serious injuries after 401 crash involving tractor trailer
Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
Police confirm attempted murder case in Cobalt, Ont., was intimate partner violence
Police say that a 16-year-old was attacked with a sword Nov. 3 in Cobalt, Ont., in a case of intimate partner violence.
Here are new guidelines for preventing stroke
The majority of strokes could be prevented, according to new guidelines aimed at helping people and their doctors do just that.
Fifth young offender arrested for vandalism at Elliot Lake arena
Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a break-in and $50,000 in damage done to the Centennial Arena in Elliot Lake in September.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.