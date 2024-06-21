Suspect sought after 2 people pepper-sprayed outside Vancouver restaurant

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alarming pepper-spray incident outside a Vancouver restaurant earlier this year.

Authorities said two men were pepper-sprayed in the face while standing near Powell Street and Gore Avenue on Feb. 8.

The suspect then "crossed the street and travelled west on Powell" toward a building, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Friday.

Police shared a video and several images of the suspect and asked anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 30s who "appears to be white," and who was wearing a black sweatsuit with "distinctive red writing" down the left arm and leg at the time of the incident.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the department at 604-717-4022.

