Police are searching for a suspect following a late-night shooting in Tsawwassen.

Officers were called to 18th Avenue for reports of shots fired shortly before midnight Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting near 56 Street, but it appeared that a vehicle was hit.

Police provided few details on what they think happened, but said the shooting is not believed to be gang related. Instead, it appears to be connected to an ongoing dispute between people who know each other, they said in a statement.

Officers and police dogs were called to the are to locate a suspect or suspects, but no one was found.

Those who live in the area can expect a heightened police presence as the investigation continues, the statement said.