

CTV Vancouver





A murder charge has been approved one week after a 36-year-old man was found dead in a Port Coquitlam home.

Elwood Poorman faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jonathon Shingoose, officials said in a statement Monday.

Mounties found the 36-year-old in a home on Atkins Avenue after being called for a report of a disturbance in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 4. Shingoose was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police said they'd arrested a second man at the home, and said the men appeared to have known each other. Poorman is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

They provided few details at the time, but said his injuries suggested foul play. His cause of death has not been released.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in, and determined the death was isolated.

IHIT said its investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to come forward. Tips can be left at 1-877-551-4448, by email or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.