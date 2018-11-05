

CTV Vancouver





An early morning altercation that left a man dead over the weekend in Port Coquitlam appears to be an isolated incident, according to homicide investigators.

Coquitlam RCMP were called to a home on Atkins Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday with a report of a disturbance, and arrived to find a man seriously injured.

He was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has since taken over the case, and said there doesn’t appear to be any risk to public safety.

Police arrested a second man at the home, and the people involved in the incident knew each other, according to IHIT.

No charges have been laid, but Cpl. Frank Jang said investigators are continuing to canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses, collect surveillance video and examine the home.

“Detectives will be methodically going through the crime scene, collecting all the forensic evidence available,” Jang said in a statement.

The victim's cause of death hasn't been released. IHIT said it will be determined through an autopsy.

Anyone with information on the deadly altercation can contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.