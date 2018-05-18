

Police have arrested a suspect in an alarming assault that was caught on surveillance camera at a SkyTrain station last month.

A man was recorded splashing his coffee on a woman then pushing her to the ground dangerously close to the tracks at New Westminster Station the morning of April 6.

Police released the troubling video earlier this month, and on Friday confirmed that investigators managed to identify a suspect thanks to tips from the public.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, is a 27-year-old Coquitlam resident who is well known to police. Officers found him at a Coquitlam hotel and arrested him last weekend.

He has since been released from custody pending a promise to appear in New Westminster provincial court.