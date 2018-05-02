

Transit Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who threw his coffee on a 42-year-old woman and pushed her to the ground at a SkyTrain station in New Westminster.

Security video of the incident shows the victim rushing to board a train at New Westminster Station at 10:43 a.m. on Friday, April 6.

She told investigators that she might have accidentally bumped into the suspect, who is seen wearing a hoodie and jeans, as she hurried towards the closing doors. It's unclear from the footage, however, if the two made physical contact.

The victim and suspect are then seen speaking to each other on the platform. As the woman turns away, the man then comes back around the corner and throws his coffee at her back. When she turns to confront him, he pushes her to the ground.

The woman is seen falling backwards and hitting the back of her head on the platform.

Transit Police say the suspect left the station as another rider went to help the victim.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor neck and back injuries.

"She was very upset by the event but is doing well," officials said in a statement.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s. Investigators say he's about six feet tall with a medium build, short black hair and possibly blue eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie with white designs on the pocket area.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Transit Police at 604-516-7419 and refer to file number 18-6202.