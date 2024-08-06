VANCOUVER
    • Suspect arrested after U.S. family's belongings stolen from B.C. Airbnb

    Surveillance video posted on social media shows a man carrying bags out of an Airbnb rental in North Vancouver, B.C., on July 3, 2024. (Facebook/Madhuchhanda Mandal) Surveillance video posted on social media shows a man carrying bags out of an Airbnb rental in North Vancouver, B.C., on July 3, 2024. (Facebook/Madhuchhanda Mandal)
    One month after a U.S. family's belongings were snatched from an Airbnb rental in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the theft.

    The incident happened on July 3, as visitors from Indiana were unloading their things at an Airbnb in North Vancouver.

    Surveillance video posted on social media shows a man sneaking out the back entrance with some of their bags.

    "We feel helpless, angry, and disgusted as tourists," one of the victims wrote on Facebook. "We were looking forward to an amazing vacation in this beautiful place, but left with unforgettably bad memories."

    The family said they had left the rear door of the rental open for “only a few minutes” while carrying their belongings inside when the theft occurred.

    On Tuesday, North Vancouver RCMP confirmed that officers arrested a man believed to be responsible for the break-in on July 25.

    "We hope this arrest brings the family some type of reassurance that the person responsible will be held accountable," Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a statement.

    The suspect has since been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court in October. So far, no charges have been laid.

