    • Suspect arrested after suspicious house fire in North Saanich, B.C.

    The North Saanich Fire Department on Wain Road is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (CTV) The North Saanich Fire Department on Wain Road is seen on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. (CTV)
    A suspect was arrested at the scene of a suspicious house fire north of Victoria on Wednesday afternoon.

    First responders were called to the home in the 8900 block of Lochside Drive before 2 p.m. as thick black smoke filled the sky next to Cy Hampson Park in North Saanich.

    Firefighters from the adjacent municipalities of Sidney and Central Saanich assisted in tackling the blaze.

    Island District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Bérubé said Thursday the fire is suspicious and a suspect was found at the scene and arrested.

    The area was closed to traffic into the evening as police and fire investigators gathered evidence from the scene.

    "The investigation remains ongoing and no further details are available at this time," Bérubé said in an emailed statement.

    Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

