Suspect arrested after 'multiple stabbings' in CRAB Park, VPD says

Vancouver police say they're investigating "multiple stabbings" that took place in a Downtown Eastside park overnight.

In a tweet, the Vancouver Police Department said a suspect is in custody after the incidents in CRAB Park.

"Some victims have been taken to hospital, but others fled and may need medical attention," police said in the post, adding that there is "no ongoing public risk."

Police did not specify how many stabbings had occurred, nor did they provide any identifying details about the suspect or the victims. The VPD said it will provide more information "when it's available."

Located at the north end of Main Street, CRAB Park has been home to a tent city for more than a year.

Last November, the Vancouver Park Board sought an injunction to remove the encampment, but the B.C. Supreme Court denied the request.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates