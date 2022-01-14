Injunction to remove encampment in Vancouver park denied: supporters

A group of people camping in a Vancouver park say they will be allowed to stay thanks to a recent ruling in a B.C. court.

According to supporters of the encampment at CRAB Park, an injunction filed by the Vancouver Park Board to remove the tents has been denied.

In November, the park board confirmed it was seeking a court injunction to remove about 35 tents from the park in Vancouver's harbour.

At the time, park board spokesperson Jeannine Guérette said conditions in CRAB Park were deteriorating as winter approached.

"The park board is pursuing enforcement of the Park Control By-law and are working with the city and B.C. Housing to ensure adequate shelter options are available," Guérette said.

But Coun. Jean Swanson claimed the city wasn't asking "the people who'd be moving what's suitable for them."

Camp advocates argue the proposed shelter options are inadequate, and that shutting down the CRAB Park encampment would only lead to tents being pitched at another city park. Encampments in Oppenheimer and Strathcona parks have previously been shut down.

"Now and then we get a vacancy in a hotel, SRO, or social housing, but we don’t have 35 of them popping up in decent suitable places," Swanson said in November.

In spite of the recent decision, if the encampment becomes dangerous, difficult to manage or grows, the park board is permitted to apply for a new injunction.

In a series of posts on social media, supporters of the encampment called on the park board to not appeal the decision or file another injunction.

"Tent communities provide support for people who are unhoused while they look for housing that works for them," the posts said.