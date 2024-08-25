Surrey woman says she and her dog were attacked by off-leash dog in apartment hallway

A woman in Surrey is speaking out after she says a large off-leash dog attacked her and her dog in a common hallway in their Cloverdale apartment building,

Alisha Wilson said it happened Wednesday as she was taking her 18-month-old pomeranian Luna out for a walk.

According to Wilson, while in the hallway, a neighbour's dog ran out of an open apartment door and attacked Luna.

She said as she attempted to intervene, the aggressive dog turned on her, biting her face and leaving her with wounds on the inside of her lip.

"When I was being attacked it was grabbing all of my clothes, so my clothes were completely torn all the way down the side," she said. "And I was trying to push her up as far as I could to get her away from the dog."

Wilson rushed Luna to an emergency vet, where she underwent surgery to repair significant wounds to one of her hind feet.

The bill came to more than $2,300.

Wilson said she also required medical treatment at an emergency room for her injuries.

According to Wilson, in the days that followed the Wednesday attack, she has observed the same neighbour's door open on a number of occasions, and she says the neighbour told her after the dog attacked her it also attacked a cat in the building.

"That's absolutely ridiculous. There's a baby that lives down the hall. Lots of people have dogs and kids," she said. "And these people are not taking their dog's safety or anybody else's safety seriously, at all."

Wilson said she reported the incident to her landlord and animal services at the City of Surrey, but she has not heard back from anybody with the city and her landlord has not responded to her allegations about the incident.