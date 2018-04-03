A Tuscan-style estate that was listed last year at a record-breaking price is for sale again by the same realtor, this time for $2.8 million more.

Located in Surrey, B.C., the 13,000-square-foot mansion was listed in August at $26 million. The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board told CTV News that the highest selling price for a residential detached home in the region is currently $14.4 million.

If the home had sold at asking price, or even millions under asking, the record would have been broken. However, the sprawling 77-acre property located on 192 Street didn't sell, and it has been re-listed eight months later for $28.8 million.

A realtor representing the owner said there were three offers made at the time, which were over list price, but that they didn't come together. The home was taken off the market through the winter and put up for sale again in the spring.

The eight-bedroom mansion known as Villa di Fonti includes four "VIP guest suites," an elevator, movie theatre, helipad, putting green, pool and koi pond. The house has 13 bathrooms, eight fireplaces, a caterer's prep kitchen and commercial pizza oven.

The property includes a vineyard, "50+ parking spaces," amphitheatre and two lakes – one which features a man-made beach and another that is stocked with trout.

"I think most people are in awe when they come inside because it's like a private resort," realtor Carolyn Glazier told CTV News.

Last year, the sales strategy focused on attracting foreign buyers, and a brochure advertised a lower foreign buyers tax because the home sits on agricultural land.

Taxes on the four-year-old home reached $11,481 last year, and it was assessed at $2.92 million in July.

The realtor previously said she believes the home is worth the asking price, which is nearly ten times the assessment, because of the millions of dollars put into amenities and landscaping. She said the future owners would also have the option to rent out portions of the property, which has housed film crews and wedding shoots in the past.

"If you walk around, I think the price is a legitimate number," Glazier said.

Despite the jaw-dropping price, the home is not the most expensive property currently listed in B.C.

A penthouse in Vancouver is listed at $38 million, and owners of a six-bedroom Shaughnessy mansion are looking for $35 million.

Those looking to make a more modest purchase could buy an entire island on the Sunshine Coast for $4.5 million.

