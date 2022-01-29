Surrey shooting that wounded 2 was likely gang-related, RCMP say

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a targeted shooting that left two men seriously injured Friday evening was gang-related.

In an update Saturday afternoon, Surrey RCMP said both injured men are now in stable condition. One of them had an outstanding warrant and is now in police custody, Mounties said.

"While still early in the investigation, this shooting is believed to be linked to the drug trade and the Lower Mainland gang conflict," police said in a news release.

They said officers responded to a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. in the 12200 block of 80B Avenue in Newton.

When officers arrived, they found the two men suffering from “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds." The men were taken to hospital.

A vehicle found burned in nearby Delta Friday night is believed to be connected to the shooting, police said.

Investigators are still canvassing the area for potential witnesses or surveillance video, RCMP said Saturday.

Anyone with information about the case, or who has dash cam footage in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP.

With files from The Canadian Press