B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed

Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.

A total of three deaths have now been officially attributed to the atmospheric river that caused intense flooding on B.C.'s south coast. But the death toll from the extreme weather event could still rise, according to B.C. Premier David Eby.

The body of the first victim was recovered from the Sarita River on Sunday, the same day that the remains of a 57-year-old teacher were found after her home was destroyed by a mudslide in Metro Vancouver.

Speaking to reporters in Victoria on Tuesday, Eby said a fourth death – that of a man in the Columbia Valley – "may be associated with the atmospheric river," but the coroner is still investigating the circumstances.

A 59-year-old man is still missing after he took his dog for a walk Sunday near the surging Coquitlam River, east of Vancouver. "The dog has been found alive, but troublingly, the dog was very wet and the man is missing," Eby said.

Victims identified

In a statement Tuesday, the Port Alberni RCMP said it had located the body of the second washout victim inside their submerged vehicle near Bamfield, however authorities were still working to recover the remains.

"Due to the remaining high-water levels and swift water currents, they could not be safely accessed," the statement said, adding both vehicles and the second victim will be retrieved from the river as water levels recede.

One of the victims was driving from Bamfield to Victoria, while the other was travelling from Port Alberni to Bamfield. Both were reported missing Saturday evening when they failed to arrive at their destinations.

John Jack, chief councillor of the Huu-ay-aht First Nations in Bamfield, identified the first victim as Ken Duncan, a property manager for the Huu-ay-aht First Nations Group of Businesses.

The second victim has been identified by Jack and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District as Bob Baden, a well-known Bamfield community member and businessman.

Environment Canada says the Kennedy Lake area, approximately 35 kilometres northwest of Bamfield, saw 318 millimetres of rain over the weekend.

"This was a tragic incident and a great loss to two families," Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Chet Carroll said in the statement. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims."

The teacher who was killed in the mudslide in Coquitlam has been identified as Sonya McIntyre, a teacher at Aspenwood Elementary School in Port Moody. The Coquitlam area received more than 250 millimetres of rain on Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather office.

The premier said the province will review the rain-related deaths once search-and-rescue personnel conclude their work and the coroner's service completes its investigations.

"I think that there's always lessons for us any time a life is lost due to natural disaster or there's significant property damage," Eby said.

At least four deaths were attributed to an atmospheric river that struck B.C. in November 2021, causing widespread flooding, highway washouts and landslides.