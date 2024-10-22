Youth arrested after alleged threat of school shooting in Richmond, B.C., police say

Police say a youth has been arrested after a report of online threats against a school in the Metro Vancouver community of Richmond, B.C.

RCMP say the Richmond School District contacted them on Saturday about alleged threats that a shooting would take place at a particular school on Monday.

The Mounties say they began investigating immediately, identifying and arresting a youth that day.

They say nothing so far indicates the threat was being followed through on, and there are no further safety concerns at the school.

Insp. Michael Cohee says such a threat is "extremely serious" and police want to assure the public they took every step to identify the suspect as quickly as possible.

Officers were stationed at the school on Monday and Cohee says police were "continually conducting risk assessments" to ensure the safety of the community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2024.