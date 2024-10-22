'It doesn't feel real': Family searching for Coquitlam man who went missing amid atmospheric river

The search for a man who went missing amid last weekend’s atmospheric river in Coquitlam, B.C., has entered its third day.

Robert Belding, age 59, was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday near Pipeline Road and Galette Avenue, next to Coquitlam River.

His daughter, Jessica Belding, told CTV News her father went outside with his brother’s dog during the storm, and when he didn’t return, the brother and a friend went to look for the pair, but they were nowhere to be seen.

A 911 call was made, and police later found the soaking wet golden retriever, but not Robert.

“(Police) assume that they fell in the river together,” Jessica said.

Search and Rescue Volunteers as well as family members have been looking for Robert along the Coquitlam River since.

“I’m an avid hiker and I know how the rivers work and he could be anywhere on the river,” Jessica said. “We’ve just been searching the whole thing.”

Robert was last seen wearing dark pants—likely sweatpants—a light coloured top and brown camouflage boots. He has short brown hair, a white beard and brown eyes.

Jessica is asking anyone in the area to keep their eyes peeled, but to be careful when doing so.

“The river’s really high and we want everyone to be safe. We don’t want anyone to put their lives in jeopardy for this, so if they’re out hiking anywhere on the river if they can just take an extra peek, maybe slow down a little bit. We’d really appreciate it,” she said.

The Tri-Cities region was the hardest hit in the Lower Mainland during the storm. Coquitlam received 256 millimetres of rain by Sunday night, according to Environment Canada.

Elsewhere in the city, elementary school teacher Sonya McIntyre was killed when her house was swept away in a mudslide.

As of Tuesday, three deaths have been officially attributed to the atmospheric river, the other two being drivers on Vancouver Island whose vehicles ended up in a river. A third death in the Columbia Valley over the weekend could be connected, but is still under investigation.

"My heart goes out to the families of those who are missing, who have died. It's devastating for them and for their communities,” said Premier David Eby at a news conference Tuesday. “The shock I'm sure is overwhelming, and I know where we don't have answers yet, the waiting must be excruciating."

Jessica said her whole family is “distraught” while waiting for answers.

“It’s just hard; it doesn’t feel real,” she said.

Anyone who sees Robert or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.