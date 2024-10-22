VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Witnesses sought after youth stabbed outside Port Coquitlam school

An RCMP patch can be seen on an officer's shirt in this undated file photo. (File) An RCMP patch can be seen on an officer's shirt in this undated file photo. (File)
Mounties are appealing for video and information after a young person was stabbed in a park outside of a Port Coquitlam school Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to Terry Fox Park on Riverside Drive – which is adjacent to a high school – around 2:45 p.m. where they found one "youth victim" who was taken to hospital by with non-life threatening stab injuries, according lo local Mounties.

"Three youth suspects dressed in all black are believed to have fled in a black sedan," the Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

"The park was heavily populated at the time and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact our investigators."

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam or cellphone video are urged to call 604-945-1550 and reference file number 2024-27958.

  

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

